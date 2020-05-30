STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh extends lockdown till June 15

The schools are likely to be reopened after June 13, but the final decision on it will be taken after some days, the CM said.

Published: 30th May 2020

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended the Coronavirus lockdown by 15 more days to June 15. Chouhan, while interacting with school students via Facebook Live on Saturday evening, announced that his government has decided to extend the lockdown by 15 more days.

“While we’re going to extend the lockdown by 15 more days, the schools are likely to be reopened after June 13, but the final decision on it will be taken after some days,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan’s announcement came just a day before the nationwide lockdown 4.0 announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to end.

While addressing the students, the MP CM also informed that the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) money worth Rs 117.11 crore for 66.27 lakh primary and secondary school students has been transferred to the bank accounts for 33 school days of March and April.

“In a few days, we will deposit MDM sum in the bank accounts for the period of entire May to June 13,” the CM announced.

“Also we’ve rendered 26,109 metric tonnes wheat and rice at the doorsteps of all 66.27 lakh school children in March and April through the network of self-help groups (SHGs), cooks and NGOs. The same network will also render 29,489 metric tonnes wheat and rice at the doors of the school-goers for May to June 13,” said Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 7645 COVID-19 positive cases and 334 deaths. While the state has 3042 active cases, 4269 patients have recovered.

