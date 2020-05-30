'Mitron' app turns a rival for TikTok after 5 million downloads

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: An Android application named 'Mitron'- a term familiarized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has garnered more than 5 million downloads to date.

The application was ideated, made and launched by a team of five alumni of IIT-Roorkee on the lines of famous application 'TikTok'.

Shivank Agarwal, a 2011 batch alumnus of computer science stream who developed the application with four of his batchmates said, "Our idea was to make and launch an Indian application akin to foreign ones so that we do not have to rely on other country's product. We are thankful to the people for such an overwhelming response."

The application is said to have gained popularity and attention due to call for boycott amidst ongoing border tensions with China. The application was launched on April 11.

Neeraj Sahni, a resident of Dehradun who downloaded the application from Google Play Store said, "The application is good and it is almost the same as 'Tiktok'. I am glad that entertainers now have an Indian product. There are some minor glitches but we hope the team will resolve those issues."

The team members, replying to queries about the name of the application said that we could have named it 'Friends' but then we opted for Indian language name.

"The word actually conveys the idea of socializing and making friends. Also, our honorable Prime Minister uses it so it helps to connect with the people immediately," added Agarwal.

Tiktok has the highest number of users in India with over 120 million users. The application got into controversy last year with the allegations of objectionable content. Supreme Court of India lifted the ban on the application only after the organization promised to rectify the issue.