New normal for TTEs on board special trains: Magnifying glass, masks, gloves instead of coat, tie

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For the first time in its 167-year history, the railways' on board ticket checking staff will be without their customary black coats and ties and will instead wear gloves, masks, PPEs and check tickets with magnifying glasses, the national transporter has said in an order issued Friday in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

These instructions are part of the guidelines for TTEs for the 100 pairs of special trains which will begin operations from June 1.

"In order to prevent/reduce chances of infection, TTE staff may be asked to dispense with tie and coat. They will, however, put on their name and designation badge," the guidelines said.

They also said all the staff shall be provided with sufficient number of masks, face shields, hand gloves, head covers, sanitiser and soap so that they can perform their duty safely.

Checks may be conducted to ensure that the TTEs are in fact using the protective equipment, the guidelines further said.

"In order to prevent physical handling of tickets for verifying the details, a magnifying glass be provided if possible, so that the TTE can scrutinize the details from a distance without touching the ticket," they said.

The guidelines also stated that all ticket checking staff when reporting for duty shall undergo thermal screening and if they fail the screening they should not be allowed to join duty.

Further, all staff should inform authorities if they are suffering from any respiratory problems.

The railways said a system should be put in place whereby any passenger can board a train only after their ticket has been verified.

It also said the seniormost ticket checking staff shall be the in-charge, and he and the other ticket checking staff should be preferably provided with walkie talkie equipment so that they can communicate in case of emergency.

All staff should record their status through the Aarogya Setu App, the railways said.

"All staff shall follow guidelines on social distancing and undertake cleaning and sanitization of their work area, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces/their equipment like Hand Held Terminals/Mobile phones/Wallet etc. Regular cleaning/sanitization of lobby/CTI Office/TTEs Rest Room and other common areas should be ensured. Alcohol-based sanitizers to be placed at entry points or area as deemed fit for sanitization of hands," the instructions said.

"Charts/Captain reports should be kept in box ensuring minimum handling/touching registers and places. Ticket checking staff should - Clean hands/ other possessions properly with soap/sanitizer - Maintain social distancing while taking food. Wear clean clothes with full sleeves."

They also said every time a ticket checking staff goes to the rest room, they should get fresh linen and a sanitized room.

"Where not provided, cooking facilities and cook should be made available in TTE Rest Rooms since outside food is best avoided," the railways said.

These special trains would be the railways' first foray into the resumption of full-fledged passenger services since the lockdown began in March.

These services will be both air-conditioned and non -airconditioned and will cater to all categories of passengers.

Earlier, the railways began the Shramik Special non-ac trains from May 1 and then 15 pairs of special trains on the Rajdhani routes from May 12 which are fully air-conditioned.