STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi shares 'Vikas Yatra' of his second term in office with people 

The document is divided into 15 heads ranging from ease of doing business, ease of living, to eliminating corruption and the country's fight against coronavirus.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a document with the people detailing the "vikas yatra" or glimpses of development, empowerment and service during his government's second term.

The document, shared by the prime minister on the occasion of the first anniversary of his second term on his Twitter account and web portal, detailed the steps taken by his government for the progress and development of the country.

The document is divided into 15 heads ranging from ease of doing business, ease of living, to eliminating corruption and the country's fight against coronavirus.

"Have a look at the Vikas Yatra, that gives glimpses of our collective journey of development, empowerment and service," Modi tweeted along with the document.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the elections of 2019 and came back with a bigger mandate and greater support of people.

This mandate with a larger majority, which is a rare phenomenon in democratic societies, was won on delivery of earlier promises along with support for the future roadmap that PM Modi's vision of New India presented to the people," the introduction to the document said.

The expectations from Modi 2.0 are even bigger than they were from the first term, it said.

"Responding to this massive support from the people, PM Modi and the government have started delivering on big reforms, big decisions and big ideas from day one," the document said.

"From ensuring a new dawn for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to historic corporate tax cuts, from empowering farmers and traders with pensions to aiding a peaceful resolution to the Ayodhya issue, Modi 2.0 has begun on a high note," it said.

Vikas Yatra module is part of the Narendra Modi website and has been updated with fresh details, the introduction said.

Under the head of ease of doing business, the document said India's historic rise in ease of doing business is based on policies that have replaced the red tape with a red carpet.

On the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the document said early steps against the virus, decisive lockdown, ramping up medical infra, making India one of the world's largest PPE makers, a slew of pro-poor measures and deep structural reforms is how the Modi government led the battle against coronavirus.

The Modi government's reforms and bold decisions have enabled India to become the fastest-growing major economy, the document said.

Be it foreign policy or in national security, Modi always believes in putting India first, it said.

The work of the Modi government in ensuring health for all has seen some historic steps being taken, the document said.

The document has a separate section on "eliminating corruption" which states that Modi has led a historic battle against graft and now honesty is honoured and transparency is the norm.

Modi also marked the first anniversary of his second term by writing an open letter to his countrymen, asserting that India has started traversing on the path to "victory" in its long battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging "tremendous suffering" of migrant workers among others.

He said his government has taken "historic" decisions and the nation progressed rapidly in the last one year, even as he acknowledged that there is a lot that needs to be done and many challenges and problems face the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Modi government Modi 2.0 NDA government Vikas Yatra
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp