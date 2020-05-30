SI suspended, 4 other cops shunted out for violating lockdown norms in MP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Violation of social distancing norms has proved costly to five cops in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

While a Sub-Inspector was suspended, four other cops attached to the district police lines for participating in the farewell procession of a cop.

While Rajpur police station in-charge Sub-Inspector Amer Singh Alawa has been suspended in the matter just a day after he assumed charge of the police station’s in-charge, two head constables Dharmendra Kesari and Raju More and two constables Ritesh and Sakharam have been attached to the district police lines.

The procession was taken out on Thursday amid drum beats to bid farewell to the outgoing Rajpur police station in-charge Anil Bamania, who was transferred from Barwani district to Indore district. Some of the cops even carrying Bamania on their shoulders.

The video clips of the procession went viral over social media on Thursday evening, showing how the uniformed and plain-clothed cops violated social distancing norms with the procession.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG-Indore Zone) Vivek Sharma took cognizance of the entire episode and directed Barwani SP DR Teniwar to suspend Bamania’s successor at Rajpur police station, the new sub-inspector in-charge Amer Singh Alawa.