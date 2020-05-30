STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tripura coronavirus: Eight Bangladesh returnees, two BSF jawans test positive, tally at 254 

However, none of the 166 passengers who flew from Kolkata on Friday in the first flight operated since the imposition of the lockdown tested positive.

Published: 30th May 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers in PPE suit seen inside a Covid-19 outpatient ward.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AGARTALA: Ten people, including eight who returned from Bangladesh recently, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the total number of cases in the state to 254, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

The eight had returned on Thursday through the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP).

The others who tested positive are a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from its 86th battalion and a person who returned from Gurugram recently.

However, none of the 166 passengers who flew from Kolkata on Friday in the first flight operated since the imposition of the lockdown tested positive.

The government is taking all precautionary measures to keep everyone secure, Deb said in a tweet on Friday.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that out of 29,359 persons who were placed under surveillance, 18,078 have completed their 14-day observation period and were discharged.

At present, 11,281 people are under surveillance, including 510 housed in quarantine centres and the rest in home quarantine.

Nath, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, said, "6,355 persons have been tested per million population.

This is one of the highest testing rates in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tripura Tripura coronavirus COVID-19 Bangladesh Coronavirus Northeast coronavirus BSF
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp