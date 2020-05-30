Tripura coronavirus: Eight Bangladesh returnees, two BSF jawans test positive, tally at 254 

By PTI

AGARTALA: Ten people, including eight who returned from Bangladesh recently, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the total number of cases in the state to 254, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

The eight had returned on Thursday through the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP).

The others who tested positive are a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from its 86th battalion and a person who returned from Gurugram recently.

However, none of the 166 passengers who flew from Kolkata on Friday in the first flight operated since the imposition of the lockdown tested positive.

The government is taking all precautionary measures to keep everyone secure, Deb said in a tweet on Friday.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that out of 29,359 persons who were placed under surveillance, 18,078 have completed their 14-day observation period and were discharged.

At present, 11,281 people are under surveillance, including 510 housed in quarantine centres and the rest in home quarantine.

Nath, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, said, "6,355 persons have been tested per million population.

This is one of the highest testing rates in the country.