Government to help people affected by locust attack: PM Narendra Modi

The government said on May 28 that a total of 377 spots covering 53,997 hectares have been covered under locust control operations since April 11.

Published: 31st May 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured that those affected by the locust attacks in certain parts of the country will be helped by the government.

"Help will be given to all those affected by the locust attacks that have been taking place in the recent days," Modi said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Locust control operations have been conducted in 11 districts of Rajasthan, 24 of Madhya Pradesh, three in Maharashtra, two each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and one in Punjab.

As per the Locust Status Bulletin of May 27, several successive waves of locust invasions can be expected until July in Rajasthan with eastward surges across northern India as far as Bihar and Odisha, followed by westward movements and a return to Rajasthan with changing winds associated with the monsoon.

These movements will cease as swarms begin to breed and become less mobile. Swarms are less likely to reach south India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

