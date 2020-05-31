STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Herd immunity as COVID-19 strategy risky, countries must make timely interventions: CSIR DG

Herd immunity is achieved when the majority of population becomes immune to an infectious disease, either because they have become infected and recovered, or through vaccination.

Published: 31st May 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

A woman worker cleans seats inside a train coach at Rajendranagar Coaching Complex during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patna Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Banking on developing herd immunity to fight coronavirus is 'too large a risk' for any nation and only timely interventions can mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Shekhar Mande said.

Herd immunity is achieved when the majority of population becomes immune to an infectious disease, either because they have become infected and recovered, or through vaccination.

When that happens, the disease is less likely to spread to people who aren't immune, because there just aren't enough carriers.

Responding to a question on whether it is viable for India to achieve herd immunity, Mande said, "It is too large a risk for any nation."

"Herd immunity, typically works when 60-70 per cent population of a country has been affected and it's too large a risk to take for any nation.

What one would do is to take intervention before so that the infection does not spread," he told PTI in an interview.

Mande said several theoretical modelling that people have conducted across the world and also in India seem to suggest that there could be few waves of COVID-19 and people need to be prepared for them.

"The number of cases will go down and people need to be prepared as there can be a second wave of COVID-19," he said.

On US President Donald Trump terminating the country's relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) as he blamed it and China for the deaths and destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, Mande said it is "not a good sign".

"WHO is a valuable body which has played an important role. It has been involved in smallpox elimination, poliovirus elimination and it has worked very well with countries. The termination of ties is not a good sign," he said.

Mande further said that the CSIR has adopted a five-pronged approach in the fight against COVID-19 focusing on, "surveillance, diagnostic, intervention through the development of new therapies, hospital assistive devices and supply chain model."

On the vaccine development front, he said three different approaches are being adopted.

"One is immune-boosting vaccine that improves the host's immunity -- that is under trial in three different locations in the country and the results are expected in the next 15 days."

"Another one is a monoclonal antibody that CSIR has funded a collaborative programme between NCCS (National Centre For Cell Science) Pune, IIT Indore and Bharat Biotech. Third one is convalescent plasma therapy whose trials are going on in Kolkata," he said.

He further said that Indian companies are "very deeply involved" in the process of vaccine development.

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is the ninth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Herd Immunity Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Shekhar Mande
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp