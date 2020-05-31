STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

High COVID-19 treatment cost in private hospitals a worry: Survey

As per the survey, people's top worries were catching secondary infection due to crowd and poor adherence to infection prevention standards in government hospitals.

Published: 31st May 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers in PPE suit seen inside a Covid-19 outpatient ward.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 32 per cent of people surveyed for a study are apprehensive about visiting a government hospital for COVID-19 treatment, where it is free, and prefer a private hospital. But 57 per cent of the respondents expressed concerns about exorbitant treatment charges at private hospitals. Also, 46 per cent fear contracting secondary infection in a government facility.

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, received around 40,000 responses to five questions on public perception of government and private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. The findings revealed that 61 per cent of respondents want the government to cap the price or standardise the treatment and room charges in private hospitals.

As per the survey, people’s top worries were catching secondary infection due to crowd and poor adherence to infection prevention standards in government hospitals, while some highlighted lack of infrastructure. Interestingly, the survey found that 32 per cent of respondents did not want to go to a hospital even if tested positive.

In the red zones, many expressed concerns over limited capacity in private hospitals and long waiting time for admission in government facilities. "This explains why 32 per cent citizens say they will rather take treatment at home and go to hospital only for emergencies," LocalCircles GM Akshay Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID private hospitals Karnataka COVID hospitals Private hospital fees LocalCircles
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp