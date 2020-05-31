Highest one-day jump of 8,380 takes India's coronavirus tally to 1.82 lakh

Sumi Sukanaya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, which is a new high almost every day now, crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday, registering the steepest 24-hour spike so far.

India recorded 8,380 new Covid-19 cases within a 24-hour span taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,82, 143 on Sunday morning. Of this, 5,164 patients have already succumbed to the infection.

Of these, 193 deaths were reported within a day, according to the figures by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The statistics show that in Mumbai alone, the number of deaths has reached 1,097. This shows that more than 21 per cent, or one in every five, of all those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the country, was from Mumbai. The city also has the highest number of active cases in the country which is in excess of 24,513. As India has a total of 89,995 active cases, in percentage terms, this also indicates that the city has over 27 per cent of the country’s total active cases.

Overall, 70 per cent of total infection cases are concentrated in 30 cities including the major ones like Delhi, Chennai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Kolkata, Surat, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur and Agra among others, apart from Mumbai.

In Maharashtra, where the total confirmed cases have reached 65,168, 99 deaths were reported overnight. The state has seen a total of 2,197 deaths due to the infectious disease so far

Tamil Nadu, the second-worst hit state, the total confirmed cases have mounted to 21, 184. The death toll in the state has reached 160.

Delhi, which has the third-highest confirmed cases continues to have the highest death rate per million which is now close to 21. In the state, the incidence per million is also above 920—more than eight times the national average.

Worryingly, the country wise incidence per million has risen to almost 126. This figure was just 110 till recently.

The only relieving news is the fact that the infection recovery rate is also steadily rising with some states doing better than others.