IIM-Ranchi staff tests positive for COVID-19, state tally reaches 595

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: An official working at Indian Institute of Management-Ranchi has been tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The campus, which is temporarily being run at 'Suchna Bhawan' near the official residence of CM Hemant Soren, also includes the COVID-19 control room. The area also houses several other state government offices.

Confirming the case at IIM-R, Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni stated that the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the state has increased to 595, he said.

According to officials in the health department, after testing positive, the staff came forward to inform the authorities following which he was taken to an isolation ward at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, the district administration is trying to find out the primary contacts of the staff for testing.

“After taking samples of primary contacts of IIM-R staff, they will be asked to go under home quarantine,” said Ranchi SDO Lokesh Kumar Mishra. Hunt is on for those who had come in direct contact of that staff, he added.

Notably, Jharkhand witnessed the highest single-day spike of 72 cases on Saturday as one person was tested positive for coronavirus in Sahibganj, only district

which was in the green zone till Friday.