Lockdown 5.0: Uttarakhand to ease restrictions on religious tourism soon

Portals of the Char Dham shrines were opened but pilgrims are not allowed to travel to the shrines yet.

Published: 31st May 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

No pilgrims will be allowed at Kedarnath temple due to Covid pandemic | EXPRESS

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  After 'Unlock 1' was unravelled by the Centre on Saturday, Uttarakhand state government officials said that the decision on reopening of religious tourism in the state will be taken soon. 

Madan Kaushik, state government spokesperson and cabinet minister said, "discussion is on to ease restrictions in a phased manner. The decision will be taken accordingly".

Portals of the Char Dham shrines were opened but pilgrims are not allowed to travel to the shrines yet. Last year, more than 38 lakh pilgrims travelled to the revered four shrines of the hill state.

Earlier, this month, the state government officials have already written to the Centre to grant permission to open religious tourism and other tourism sectors such as national parks, rafting and others.

Later, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also requested the Prime Minister in a video conferencing to grant permission to resume tourism activities in a phased manner.

Tourism, religious and otherwise forms the core of the hill state, especially in the months of April, May and June given the closure of schools and colleges promoting families to go on holidays and pilgrimages.

