STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra govt cancels final year university exams, to award average marks

Maharashtra government has already cancelled the first and second-year exams.

Published: 31st May 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to cancel final year examinations of universities and university affiliates, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday. The students will be given an average mark based on their past examination results.

Earlier in a day, Thackeray chaired a meeting with vice-chancellors of universities to consult about the examinations of final year students. Thackeray in his state address on Sunday evening said that they want to give relief to over eight lakh students of final year graduations in Maharashtra by cancelling their exams and giving average marks calculating the past marks of previous semesters.

“Today, we are not in a position to conduct the exams and in future when it will happen that we are not also sure. The new academic year is starting so we do not students miss their further educations and career opportunity. Those students are not happy with the mark of last semester they can reply to upgrade their mark once the situation is normal,” the chief minister said.

Maharashtra government has already cancelled the first and second-year exams. University Grand Commission had asked to conduct the exam in July but the situation in Maharashtra particularly in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur belt is critical. All these regions fall under the red zone, ergo conducting exams doesn't seem viable.

Thackeray said that they are committed to restarting the new academic year that will be either virtual or actual by following the social distancing norms. Earlier the Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant had written UGC to cancel the final year exams and award the average marks on the basis of previous semesters result. Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had taken the objection and even wrote to chief ministers Thackeray by complaining against the minister for his stand of cancelling exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Final year exam UGC Coronavirus Lockdown 5.0 Uddhav Thackeray
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Pranil Sawant
    what about those students who have backlogs / kt?
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp