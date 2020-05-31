Pradeep Sachdeva, creator of iconic Dilli Haat, Garden of Five Senses, passes away at 62

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noted architect, Pradeep Sachdeva, who designed and redeveloped several iconic buildings across the country, has died at the age of 62 on Sunday.

He is known as the creator of Dilli Haat at INA market, Garden of Five Senses in Said ul Ajaib, and Emporia Plaza at Baba Khadak Singh Marg.

Pradeep was one of India’s foremost design practitioners in architecture for public spaces—street designing, riverfront developments, and other urban renewal projects.

“He was not keeping well for quite sometimes and was admitted to a private hospital for the past one week. He passed away today morning,” said his son Gautam Sachdeva.

His last rites were performed at his studio-cum-office on the outskirts of the city in Aya Nagar.

Other famous buildings designed by him are headquarters of Delhi Development Authority (INA Market), Azad Hind Gram in Tikri Kalan, Delhi University Plaza, Plaza and Streets at Bhikaji Cama Place, and Botanic Garden in Noida.

He was working on a couple of significant projects of Delhi government such as Chandni Chowk’s pedestrianisation and beautification, Jama Masjid precinct redevelopment, and streetscaping of Ring Road (Moolchand to Ashram chowk), and Vikas Marg.

Condoling his demise, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Architect of Delhi’s iconic Dilli Haat & Garden of Five Senses Pradeep Sachdeva is no more. The spaces he created have become architectural landmarks for our city brought alive by his imaginative design. RIP (sic).”

Pradeep received accolades for preserving a 300-year-old house named ‘Meda’, which he bought from a friend 2010. He moved the two-story wooden house spreading over 2,000 square feet from Mepral in Kerala to his farm in a south Delhi village, where it was pieced together.

“It’s really disheartening to know about the untimely demise of Pradeep Sachdeva. He will be remembered for his passion for not only incorporating design elements for inclusive urban spaces but also promoting architectural heritage. He is acknowledged for creating many architectural landscapes of the city but his last project design for the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk shall inspire urban planners as well as policymakers to redeveloping city infrastructure for pedestrians, cyclists, and vendors etc,” said Nitin Panigrahi, deputy general manager (project and administration) of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), who was working with him closely on Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid precinct redevelopment plan.

Apart from the development of Assi Ghat in Benaras, refurbishment of Marine Drive (Mumbai), Willingdon Island Redevelopment (Cochin) and Eco-Park in Kolkata, Pradeep also worked on interiors of heritage resorts such as Taj Usha Kiran Palace (Gwalior), Samode Palace and Samode Haveli in Jaipur.