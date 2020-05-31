STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Gehlot flays Railways Minister Goyal over Shramik trains fiasco

Gehlot took to Twitter to target Goyal for the failure of the Indian Railways that’s regularly running into controversies over the Shramik Express trains it is operating for migrant workers.

Published: 31st May 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The political war over Shramik Special Trains took a new twist on Saturday as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot slammed Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal over the huge mess in transporting hapless migrant workers to their homes.

While the Narendra Modi government was busy celebrating its six years in office, Gehlot took to Twitter to target Goyal for the failure of the Indian Railways that’s regularly running into controversies over the Shramik Express trains it is operating for migrant workers.

In a sharp comment, Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “As many as 40 Shramik special trains have been delayed, 1 took 9 days to reach & 80 deaths reported so far. I suggest HPM to let Mr. Goyal be Minister without portfolio as we have never heard of such mess in Indian Railways ever before. Let him concentrate on fundraising for BJP only.”

For weeks, the Indian Railways has been facing a lot of flak over delay in running migrant trains and with dozens of them even losing their way and deaths of numerous passengers on the Sharmik Special trains, Gehlot targeted Goyal for the fiasco. But this is not the first time that Gehlot has raked up this issue.

A fortnight ago, Gehlot and Goyal had locked horns over the issue of Shramik special trains.

On May 14, Piyush Goyal had attacked several opposition ruled states, including Rajasthan for allegedly not cooperating with the central government over Shramik Special Trains.

The Union Railways Minister had tweeted, “It pains me that several states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, are not giving enough permissions for 'shramik special trains' to enter their states.”

Within hours, however, Gehlot had hit back at Goyal in a response tweet, “There is no permission pending for any train with govt of Rajasthan. In fact Rajasthan was in strong favour that Railways shd be allowed for commute of Migrants. But I am not surprised to see statement by Railway minister, they are skilled in passing their failure on to state govts.”

Despite the multiple problems plaguing the Shramik Special Trains, Goyal’s aggressive defence of the Railways has already drawn sharp attacks from several opposition Chief Ministers ranging from Mamata Bannerji to Uddhav Thackeray.

With the Rajasthan Chief Minister also launching a fierce onslaught on Twitter, the pressure on the Railways Minister is escalating.

With Gehlot even advising the Prime Minister to turn Goyal into a Minister without Portfolio, political circles are now keen to see how the Union Railways Minister will respond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Piyush Goyal
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp