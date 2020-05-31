Two Pakistan High Commission officials held for espionage, asked to leave India within 24 hrs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two officials of the Pakistan High Commission here were apprehended by law enforcement officials for their alleged involvement in espionage and have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours.

"The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty-four hours," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

According to sources, the two persons have been identified as Abid Hussain and Tahir Khan. While Abid is a resident of Sheikhpura in Punjab, Tahir is a resident of Islamabad.

Sources said the duo was apprehended in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Military Intelligence. They have been handed over to the MEA now. Officials said a third Pakistani, a driver with the mission, was also detained during the operation.

According to the statement, Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche and a strong protest was lodged against the two officials whose activities were against India's national security.

"The Pakistan Charge de Affaires was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status," the statement added.