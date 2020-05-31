STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda says good governance key to tribal society uplift

Arjun Munda said that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, his ministry has done a remarkable job for the past one year.

Published: 31st May 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda

Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Committed to the principle of good governance, Union Tribal Welfare Ministry has been instrumental in uplifting the countrys tribal society.

In an interview to IANS, Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministry has done a remarkable job for the past one year.

He said that responsibility and transparency have been brought in the functioning of the ministry in accordance with good governance, which has made successful the programmes undertaken by the ministry.

The Tribal Ministry, Munda added, has launched the 'Disha' portal so that all welfare works could be monitored. This has helped in capacity-building for tribal youth, women and public representatives.

During the global Covid-19 pandemic, the focus has been on saving tribal people and getting them fair returns on forest produce. Instructions to this effect have been given to all the state governments and nodal officers appointed in the states.

INTERVIEW: Will create jobs for tribals, says Union Minister Arjun Munda

The focus has been on the development of infrastructure, road construction with culverts for facilitating transport, developing irrigation systems and providing electricity in tribal areas, he said, adding, Rs 16,000 crore was spent on these projects.

Asked what measures have been taken for educational development of tribal people, Munda said the Union government awards pre and post-matriculation scholarships to tribal students. In 2019-20, Rs 2,500 crore was transferred to the students' accounts as scholarship under five schemes.

More than 4,794 tribal students are given scholarship through the DBT in 331 universities across the country, he said. During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the minimum support price has been increased on 49 items of forest produce, he added.

As many as 1,125 'Van Dhan Kendras' are being set up across the country, costing Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arjun Munda Tribal Welfare Minister
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp