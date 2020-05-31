STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vande Bharat Mission: Flight carrying 144 Indians from Ukraine lands in Chandigarh

Published: 31st May 2020 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Air India flights

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A flight with 144 Indian nationals from Ukraine landed on Sunday morning at the Chandigarh Intentional Airport.

Sources said that a flight from Kiev in Ukraine via Delhi under Phase-2 of Vande Bharat Mission started by the Union Government to evacuate stranded Indian nationals abroad reached today morning at 3.12 AM at the airport here. 

It was carrying 144 passengers (34 from Punjab, 53 from Haryana, 54 from Himachal Pradesh, 2 from Chandigarh and one from Rajasthan). This was the second flight under this mission to land here.

All passengers were screened by the Punjab health department and then subsequently handed over to respective states after immigration and customs clearances. Afterwards, all the passengers were sent for quarantine as per protocol issued by respective states.

"The passengers were handled as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation. As all the measures and protocols relating to COVID-19 were put in place at the airport. No passenger was suffering from fever, cough or cold,’’ said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Mohali Girish Dayalan said that nobody was found symptomatic after screening. The passengers hailing from the district would not be sent home as of now and would be kept in quarantine at the various government facilities at hotels for fourteen days as a precautionary measure. The district administration had made arrangements and sent the passengers belonging to the other districts and the states to their respective districts and states where they would undergo quarantine period.

Vande Bharat repatriation Coronavirus
Coronavirus
