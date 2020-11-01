STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar's double engine government pitted against Opposition's two 'Yuvaraj' : PM Narendra Modi

Campaigning for Bihar elections is at its peak with two more phases to go and employment and jobs appear to have emerged as a key issue in the polls.

Published: 01st November 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 01:34 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi in Bihar (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

PATNA: Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Mahagathbandhan leadership on Sunday and said that Bihar has a double engine government which is committed to the development of the state while on the other hand, there are two "Yuvaraj" who are fighting to save their throne.

"Today, Bihar has 'double-engine ki sarkar'. On the other hand, there are two 'Yuvaraj' of whom one is from 'jungle raj', the double-engine NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar and these double Yuvaraj are fighting to save their throne" said PM Narendra Modi in Chhapra, Bihar while addressing a public rally.

"You must have seen 3-4 years ago during UP election, double Yuvaraj there as well, climbed on top of the bus, wore black jackets and used to visit villages while waving," he added.

ALSO READ| RJD's Tejashwi Yadav poses 11 questions to PM Narendra Modi ahead of his rallies

PM Modi also expressed confidence in forming his government in Bihar once again. "After the first phase voting, is it clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again. We have seen various election rallies before, no matter how close the election is right now but such a huge rally that too before 10 am (today) has never been held earlier," PM Modi said.

Speaking aggressively than before, PM Modi in his third round of campaign in Bihar said that the people in opposition always have been trying to mislead the people.

"Political pundits have been proven wrong in 1st phase of Bihar polls which saw large voter turnout despite COVID-19. The people of Bihar proved them wrong. Some people have tried to give false hopes to the people of Bihar, you have completely destroyed their aim. Your love for NDA is not being liked by some people," he added.

Further attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's, the Prime Minister further said a few people will never bother about the people of Bihar, they will only work for their family and themselves. "They have their eyes on poor people's money, they will never understand their plight. Whereas, the NDA alliance is reducing the plight of the poor people," he added.

ALSO READ| Unemployment issue takes centre stage due to spillover effects, but what are they?

Ahead of Chhath - Bihar's main festival, the PM made a sentimental appeal to the women of poor families to start preparing for the festival by promising foodgrains on the part of the government.

"No mother needs to worry about how the Chhath festival will be observed. Hey mother! You kept this son (about himself) at Delhi (by electing him to power), so don't worry. You start your preparations", Modi said, assuring that free foodgrains will be made available.

PM Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in Samastipur, East Champaran and West Champaran today. The first phase of Bihar elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 assembly constituencies of the 243-member assembly will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 assembly constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

(With ENS and Agency inputs)

