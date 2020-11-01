Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district

By ANI

POONCH: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday morning.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 7.30 am on Sunday. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply. "Pakistan continues unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC. Today initiated small arms firing and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors in Poonch district. Indian Army retaliates befittingly," tweeted the official account of Defence PRO, Jammu.