STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Press hand symbol': BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress at rally

However, the BJP leader immediately amended his sentence and appealed to people to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus) symbol of the saffron party.

Published: 01st November 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party, Congress, during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.

A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally in favour of BJP candidate Imarti Devi from Dabra town in Gwalior, has gone viral on social media.

Scindia is heard saying in the video, "My people of Dabra, raise your hand and make your fist to convince (state chief minister) Shivraj Singh and me, make us believe that you will press the 'hand' button on November 3."

However, the BJP leader immediately amended his sentence and appealed to people to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus) symbol of the saffron party.

Taking a dig at the goof-up, the state Congress's Twitter handle shared the video and said, "Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will press the key (on EVM) of 'Hath ka Panja' (Congress's symbol) on November 3."

When contacted, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI that such a goof-up can happen by any person.

"It was a simple slip of the tongue and this can happen with anybody. Scindia immediately rectified. Everybody knows that he is a BJP leader," he said.

49-year-old Scindia had joined Congress in 2002. After 18 years, he quit the party only to joing BJP this year in March.

As many as 22 MP Congress MLAs loyal to him also resigned, which brought down the Kamal Nath-led state government.

Later, Scindia and his loyalists joined the BJP.

Bypolls to a total of 28 seats in the state will be held on November 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia votes for Congress Madhya Pradesh bypolls
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp