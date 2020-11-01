STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajyotsav event: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to launch several schemes on November 1

Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000 after the bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 01st November 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch two key schemes related to distribution of fortified rice and setting up of English medium schools on Sunday during 'Rajyotsav' statehood celebrations, an official said.

Former AICC chief and MP Rahul Gandhi will take part online in the first phase of the function from noon while state Governor Anusuiya Uikey will attend the next phase through video conferencing from 1:30 pm, an official said.

Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000 after the bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh.

Unlike previous years, Rajyotsav is being held in two phases in a simple manner this year at the CM's official residence due to the coronavirus outbreak, said the public relations department official.

"In the first phase, the CM will release the third installment of cash benefit under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna to 18.38 lakh farmers. He will also inaugurate Swami Atmanand Government English Medium School Scheme which aims at providing education in the language. Initially, 52 schools will be started," he informed.

The CM will launch mobile hospital-cum-laboratories in 30 areas under Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, he said.

"In the second phase of Rajyotsav function, state awards will be given. The CM will dedicate five tourist resorts constructed under the Tribal Tourism Circuit. He will also perform e-bhoomi pujan (ground breaking) of development and beautification works at Rajim and Shivrinarayan under Ram Van Gaman Path tourism circuit project," he said.

The fortified rice distribution scheme, under which iron and vitamin enriched rice will be given through PDS etc, will be started on a pilot basis in Kondagaon district to fight malnutrition.

Baghel will also dedicate 132/33 KV Power Sub Station in Bijapur and the 87.5 kilometre long 132 KV Barsur-Bijapur line, which will ensure electricity supply to 23 remote villages in the Naxal-affected district, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh CM Rajyotsav Event
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp