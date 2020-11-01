STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held in Ahmedabad for pasting Macron's posters on road

Macron has been facing criticism from various Muslim- majority countries over a controversy about depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons.

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Police on Sunday arrested three residents of a Muslim-dominated locality in Ahmedabad for allegedly pasting on a city road the posters of French President Emmanuel Macron, an official said.

"After getting information on Sunday morning that some persons are pasting Macron's posters on the surface of a busy road near Juhapura, a police team rushed to the spot," Vejalpur police station inspector Lakshman Odedara said.

"Three persons, who were found sticking the posters on the road that leads to Juhapura locality, were arrested," he said.

Juhapura is a Muslim-dominated locality in the city.

The trio was held under CrPC section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), he said.

The accused are residents of Juhapura, Odedara said, adding that they will be produced before a local court on Monday.

