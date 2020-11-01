STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand govt to request Survey of India assistance in border row with Nepal

The Nepalese people are claiming the land contrary to the claims of India that the said land spanning about 150 square meters is 'No Man's Land'.

A market in Banbasa town in Uttarakhand-Nepal border (Photo | en.wikipedia.org/cliftonshipway)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's Champawat district administration is planning to rope in Survey of India (SOI) to solve issues related to demarcation of border land.

Officials from the district administration told that SOI will be working in coordination with Survey of Nepal to solve the issue.  

Himanshu Kaftalia, sub-divisional magistrate, Tanakpur, Champawat district said, "The letter will be sent to the SOI officials from the district administration requesting their assistance in the matter."

Nepalese residents reportedly have build up around 23 wood and concrete structures in no man's land on Indian side in July which became a thorny issue between Indian and Nepalese authorities and people.

The Nepalese people are claiming the land, contrary to the claims of India that the said land spanning about 150 square meters is 'No Man's Land'.

According to the Indian officials, Nepalese nationals had encroached upon area near Pillar 811 and Tanakpur barrage in Champawat district claiming to be theirs.

In July, Nepalese authorities of Kanchanpur district visited Brahmdev village where the alleged encroachment has taken place.

Chief district officer and Superintendent of Police of armed police forces of Kanchanpur district visited the spot and the village to talk to people and survey the area. CDO of the district is equivalent to DM of an Indian district while SP of APF is equivalent of district police chief of an Indian district.

Interestingly, the barbed fence work was completed by the locals on the same day

