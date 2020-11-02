STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Activists, politicians block track, oppose rail expansion allegedly done to transport coal; minister denies claims

The protesters said they were against rail doubling as it involves cutting of trees in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary and a national park.

Published: 02nd November 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Nilesh_Cabral

Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral (Photo | Nilesh Cabral Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: Hundreds of people, including some leaders of the Congress and other parties, sat on a rail track in South Goa to protest against a rail doubling work, claiming it is being done to transport coal from the state to neighbouring Karnataka.

The Goa government, however, said the protest is "politically motivated" and unwarranted.

Several people, under the banner of 'Goyant Kollso Naka' (GKN-don't want coal in Goa), gathered at Chandor village, located 50 km from here in South Goa district, around 11 pm on Sunday and continued the protest till 5 am on Monday.

Representatives of various political parties, including the opposition Congress, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also took part in the protest.

The protesters said they were against rail doubling as it involves cutting of trees in the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary and a national park on the border of the state.

Talking to reporters at the protest site, Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat alleged that the state government was planning to convert Goa into a coal hub.

The Congress leader claimed the double-tracking on the South Western Railway line is being done to help coal-handling companies carry their cargo from the Mormugao Port Trust here to their plants in neighbouring Karnataka.

Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, however, said the movement against coal was "politically motivated".

"There is no intention of the government to increase the coal-handling capacity. The rail double-tracking is required to run more trains. It has nothing to do with coal- handling," he said.

Cabral said coal is already being taken to Karnataka in the existing cargo vansby the South Western Railway, but there are no complaints received from people living along the railway line.

He also said some protesters had met him in the past with their demands.

"I had told them to support their claim that Goa is being converted into a coal hub," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa coal transportation railway work track expansion
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp