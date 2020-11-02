After UP and Haryana, MP hints at new law against ‘love jihad’

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh on Monday became the third BJP-ruled state to hint at new legislation against 'love jihad'.

The Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had hinted towards legal provisions against ‘love jihad’ on Sunday, a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had dropped enough hints about formulating a law against the practice.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while talking to journalists in Bhopal, hinted towards legal provisions against the practice.

“Love ke naam par jihad ki anumati kisi bhi keemat pe nahi hogi aur uske liye Madhya Pradesh bhi jaroori kanooni pravdhan karega (Jihad will not be permitted in the name of love at any cost in the state. Necessary legal provisions will be made against Love Jihad),” announced Chouhan.

The announcement assumes significance as it comes on the eve of the crucial 28 assembly by-elections in the state.

“Koi bhi ye harqat (Love Jihad) karega toh theek kar diya jaayega... kattarwad failane aur love ke naam par jihad ki anumati nahi hogi (no one will be permitted to indulge in Love Jihad and fundamentalism),” reiterated Chouhan.

When queried by scribes whether a full-fledged law against love jihad will be framed in MP as hinted by UP and Haryana, the MP CM said, “They (UP and Haryana) are also contemplating legal provisions and we’re also considering appropriate legal provisions against the nefarious practice.”

Last week, a 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana’s Ballabgarh town by a man. The student’s family alleged later that the accused was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him. Some outfits have alleged that the girl's killing is a case of ‘love jihad.’