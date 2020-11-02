STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amidst border row, Assam man dies under mysterious circumstances in Mizoram

The Mizoram government claimed the deceased was a drug peddler and the Assam government claimed he was abducted by the miscreants from the Assam-Mizoram border.

Published: 02nd November 2020 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office, however, claimed the deceased was abducted by the miscreants. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As Assam and Mizoram are locked in a bitter border row, a man from Assam died under mysterious circumstances in Mizoram.

The Mizoram government claimed the deceased was a drug peddler. The Assam government claimed he was abducted by the miscreants from the Assam-Mizoram border.

In a letter to Assam government, the Mizoram government wrote that one Intyaz Ali (48) of Assam’s Cachar district was apprehended by youth organisation “Young Mizo Association” on Sunday at 4:30 pm for selling 420 mg of heroin at Vairengte in Mizoram and handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department at Vairengte.

“At 6 pm of November 1, he was sent to the CHC Vairengte for medical check-up/screening wherein he was subsequently admitted. On November 2 (Monday) at 10:30 am, he was found dead on his hospital bed...” Secretary to Government of Mizoram Lalbiaksangi wrote to Assam’s Commissioner-Secretary (Home).

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office, however, claimed the deceased was abducted by the miscreants from Lailapur Border Outpost area of Cachar district along the inter-state border.

Following the sequel of boundary disputes, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sent the details of the incidents to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. He asked the state’s Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to rush to Cachar and take stock of the situation.

“The Chief Minister while expressing his concern over the boundary row asked the police to remain alert and thwart all designs that have the potential to vitiate peace and order along the border,” an official statement said.

Meanwhile, apprehending retaliatory actions, the Mizoram government urged the Assam government to ensure the safety and security of Mizos living in Assam.

The boundary dispute flared up early last month when at least eight people from both sides were injured at Lailapur. Several houses and roadside shops near the border were also torched. Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had held talks with Assam and Mizoram governments towards restoring peace.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Border Row
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp