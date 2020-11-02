Bangladeshi man gets 2 years in jail for illegal stay in India

By PTI

THANE: A Bangladeshi national who had stayed in Thane for two years without valid documents was sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Thane.

Assistant Sessions Judge PM Gupta also fined Robin Solo Munsi Rs 10,000 in his order delivered earlier this week, an official said.

Munsi was held by Kashimira police in December, 2018 under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act, he added.