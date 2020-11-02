College employee on Madhya Pradesh bypoll duty dies of cardiac arrest

By PTI

MANDASUR: An accountant in a government college deployed for bypoll duty in Suvasara constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur died of cardiac arrest on Monday, police said.

Sudhir Joshi (55) started feeling uneasy at the poll centre some time after he he was screened by health department staff and was rushed to the district hospital where he died of a cardiac arrest soon after, Mandsaur Collector Manoj Pushp said.

READ|Madhya Pradesh bypolls: BJP-Congress workers clash, 6 injured, 7 booked

The kin of Joshi, who was deployed at booth number 197, will get insurance and other benefits as per rules, he added.

Bypolls to 28 MP Assembly seats will be held on Tuesday.