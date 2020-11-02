STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight-year-old girl trampled to death by elephants in Uttar Pradesh

Village head Sitaram has demanded compensation for the family of the deceased and the farmers who suffered losses.

Published: 02nd November 2020 06:41 PM

By PTI

SONBHADRA: A herd of elephants trampled to death an 8-year-old girl and destroyed standing crop at Nemna village in the Bijpur area here, an official said on Monday.

A herd of elephants from the jungles of Chhattisgarh lost its way to the Jarha forest area on Sunday night and attacked a house, trampling to death 8-year-old Naina, Divisional Forest Officer Mohd Zaheer Mirza said.

Later, the elephants destroyed standing crop of over 10 farmers, he said .

Village head Sitaram has demanded compensation for the family of the deceased and the farmers who suffered losses.

