Eight-year-old girl trampled to death by elephants in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

SONBHADRA: A herd of elephants trampled to death an 8-year-old girl and destroyed standing crop at Nemna village in the Bijpur area here, an official said on Monday.

A herd of elephants from the jungles of Chhattisgarh lost its way to the Jarha forest area on Sunday night and attacked a house, trampling to death 8-year-old Naina, Divisional Forest Officer Mohd Zaheer Mirza said.

Later, the elephants destroyed standing crop of over 10 farmers, he said .

Village head Sitaram has demanded compensation for the family of the deceased and the farmers who suffered losses.