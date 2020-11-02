STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor not aware of situation: TMC slams Dhankhar over COVID-19 comment

Published: 02nd November 2020 01:39 AM

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA/SILIGURI: The ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday criticised Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his comments on the state's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he was not aware of the situation.

In Siliguri, Dhankhar said the pandemic has exposed the state of the health infrastructure in West Bengal and it could have been better if the state had adopted the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre.

Senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said the governor should be aware of schemes like 'Swasthya Sathi' of the Mamata Banerjee government.

He said that Dhankhar was silent about the situation in BJP-ruled states where the Ayushman Bharat project has been implemented.

Referring to the governor's cautionary word to district officials to not be aligned with any political party while performing their duty, Roy said Dhankhar was transgressing his constitutional role.

State Tourism Minister Goutam Deb said Dhankhar was undermining the post he holds.

At the press meet, the governor also criticised the state government over the law and order situation.

"I have taken to Twitter to sensitise people against crimes," he added.

The governor is on a month-long tour of Darjeeling from Sunday.

