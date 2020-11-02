In 2020, eight J&K militants surrendered during encounters

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Saqib Akbar Waza, an engineering student who had joined militancy in August, surrendered before security forces during a live encounter on October 26. He is the fifth militant to surrender during a encounter last month. Terming it as a “positive development”, IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar

said eight militants have surrendered during encounters in the Valley so far this year.

Meanwhile, security forces dealt a major blow to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Sunday killing its chief operational commander Saifullah in an encounter in the Rangreth area on the outskirts of Srinagar. IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said police, CRPF and army had launched a joint search operation in the area based on a specific input regarding the presence of militants.

During the operation, militants were asked to surrender but they opened fire on the troops. In the ensuing encounter, Hizb Kashmir chief Dr Saif-ul-Islam Mir alias Dr Saif alias Ghazi Haider was killed. He had taken over as Hizb chief after killing of Riyaz Naikoo by troops in May this year. Saifullah belonged to slain Burhan group and was active since 2014.

ALSO READ | Hizbul chief Saifullah Mir killed near Srinagar, police terms it 'huge success'

Police said he was involved in many militancy incidents including attacks on security forces and police. “He was instrumental in recruiting of many youth into militancy and killing of political workers including killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam recently and non-local labourers,” Kumar said.

IGP Kumar termed the killing as a major jolt to Hizb and militancy. Police buried the body of the slain militant in a graveyard in Baramulla. After the encounter, authorities snapped mobile internet in Saifullah’s home district of Pulwama.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh also termed killing of Hizb chief as a major success for the forces. “I would like to congratulate Anantnag police for tracking his movement and sharing the inputs with Srinagar police, leading to his killing in an encounter,” he said. He said Hizb is now leaderless.