In MP bypoll, Shivraj woos middle class with promise made 7 years ago

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ruling BJP and opposition Congress made all-out efforts to woo the voters on the last day of campaigning for the crucial November 3 assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

While CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned aggressively for party candidates in Mandsaur, Dewas, Rajgarh and Agar-Malwa, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia campaigned on his home-turf— the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath also campaigned in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which houses 16 out of the 28 by-poll bound seats. CM Chouhan announced the decision to constitute the Madhyam Varg Aayog (Middle Income Group Commission) in the state. It was an integral part of BJP’s manifesto in the 2013 Assembly polls.

When questioned by journalists why his 2013 poll promise remained unfulfilled, Chouhan said, “This is not merely a poll promise, but the decision for its formation has already been taken.” Kamal Nath, meanwhile, also made a slew of promises in an attempt to attract the voters.

In a series of tweets, Nath promised to regularize services of contractual employees and rozgar sahayaks and pay them remuneration and other perquisites like regular government employees. He also promised to resume services of contractual employees fired during the BJP regime.

Gaffe: Scindia asks voters to press ‘Hand’ symbol

Former Congress leader and present BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, while addressing an election rally on his home turf Gwalior district, asked voter to press the hand (Congress symbol) button. Realizing the faux pas, Scindia quickly made amends and appealed people to press the lotus (BJP symbol) button and send the hand packing