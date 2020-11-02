STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is it wrong to come from cricket, Bollywood background? Tejashwi Yadav asks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Kumar has indirectly attacked his opponents Tejashwi Yadav, who had been a sportsman and Chirag Paswan (who was in Bollywood), saying a 'cricketer and an actor' were using his name for publicity.

Published: 02nd November 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Actor and Cricketer Using Me for Publicity' comment, Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav asked why was it wrong to come from a cricketing and Bollywood background and termed the statement by the JDU chief as weird.

Nitish Kumar has indirectly attacked his opponents Tejashwi Yadav, who had been a sportsman and Chirag Paswan (who was in Bollywood), saying a "cricketer and an actor" were using his name for more publicity.

"Is it wrong to come from a cricketing or film background? Then where should the person come from? Then according to this logic, a doctor and engineer should not join politics. He is such a seasoned politician. What has happened to Nitish Ji, he is making such a low-level statement. Going by his statement, he doesn't look like a chief minister. Cricket teaches you teamwork, leadership. If Nitish Kumar is speaking like this then it is weird (ajoobi)," Tejashwi Yadav replied to Nitish's veiled attack against Chirag Paswan.

Tejashwi reacted to PM Modi's Chhath pooja comment and said, "We pray to the setting Sun and we pray to nature. Sun is a God and he will do Kalyan (welfare)."

Tejashwi Yadav reiterated that Nitish Kumar's farewell is destined and exuded confidence that the Grand alliance will be voted to power.

"Till the results don't come out, they (NDA) won't believe it. We are fully confident that Nitish Kumar's farewell is destined and Mahagathbandan will be voted to power," he added.

"Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. There're only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar and job vacancies have not been filled. We are asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what Chief Minister Nitish Kumar couldn't achieve in 15 years. His farewell is guaranteed,"he said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday mocked his opponents Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, saying a "cricketer and an actor" were using his name for more publicity. (ANI)

