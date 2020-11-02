Punjab CM writes to JP Nadda on goods train suspension 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the continued suspension of goods trains by railways even after easing of the blockade by the farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote to BJP president JP Nadda calling for collective will and statesmanship to resolve the festering imbroglio.

He also warned that the suspension could have dangerous consequence on national security and on the armed forces. He said the situation could become extremely dangerous for the country if the armed forces are deprived of critical supplies.

“These are dangers that neither the central government nor any political party, including the BJP, can choose to ignore,” he said, adding, “The onus lies on all of us. We need to all liaise together, with the common goal of solving the contentious issue, in the interest of the country.” Responding with pain and anguish to several recent statements and comments of BJP leaders on the farmer’s protests, Amarinder stressed that this was neither the time nor the occasion to indulge in political confrontation.

Singh also termed as distressing recent remarks of various BJP leaders. “The country has always looked up to our farmers as the ‘Annadatta’, and by comparing their agitation with ‘Naxalism’, these BJP leaders have demeaned them and humiliated every Indian whose lives they sustain,” he added.