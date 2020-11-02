STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM writes to JP Nadda on goods train suspension 

He said the situation could become extremely a dangerous for the country if the armed forces are deprived of critical supplies.

Published: 02nd November 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

EPS file image of a goods train used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expressing concern over the continued suspension of goods trains by railways even after easing of the blockade by the farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote to BJP president JP Nadda calling for collective will and statesmanship to resolve the festering imbroglio.

He also warned that the suspension could have dangerous consequence on national security and on the armed forces. He said the situation could become extremely dangerous for the country if the armed forces are deprived of critical supplies.

“These are dangers that neither the central government nor any political party, including the BJP, can choose to ignore,” he said, adding, “The onus lies on all of us. We need to all liaise together, with the common goal of solving the contentious issue, in the interest of the country.” Responding with pain and anguish to several recent statements and comments of BJP leaders on the farmer’s protests, Amarinder stressed that this was neither the time nor the occasion to indulge in political confrontation. 

Singh also termed as distressing recent remarks of various BJP leaders. “The country has always looked up to our farmers as the ‘Annadatta’, and by comparing their agitation with ‘Naxalism’, these BJP leaders have demeaned them and humiliated every Indian whose lives they sustain,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
goods trains Amarinder Singh Unlock 6 JP Nadda
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp