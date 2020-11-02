STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunburn Festival returns to Goa with Covid-19 safety protocols

In the light of the coronavirus pandemic this year, the festival will be a limited capacity event and will follow social distancing measures, applicable Covid-19 Government and WHO Protocols.

File image of Sunburn Festival from previous years. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

PANAJI: Percept Live the creators of Sunburn festival have announced the 14th edition of the most eagerly awaited Sunburn Festival.

The festival giant will present a three-day live event beginning from 27 December 2020 at Vagator, Goa.

"Covid-19 has literally put the pause on life. In India, we have witnessed stringent lockdown measures since March 2020. An unprecedented 7 months of staying in and staying safe. With the Unlock procedures initiated and specially Unlock 5 permitting ground events, we figured it's time to restart lives," Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said.

"Time to "Live Again", and most importantly "Live, Love, Dance again." Sunburn Goa 2020 will be a Limited Capacity, super safe event following global best practices and all applicable guidelines. Fan Safety is our top priority," Singh added.

Social Distancing measures will be followed at the festival through the creation of PODs and designated areas across the sprawling venue in Vagator. These PODs and Designated Zones will see families or a group of friends socialize with one another only within the confines of their respective areas but with no one else outside their area or structure.

Besides that, all guests will have to mandatorily present an Aarogya Setu app for scanning to gain entry into the festival venue.

It will be mandatory for all fans to wear face masks during the entire course of the festival, and provisions will be made for regular thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitizers for guests across the Festival ground in Vagator.

Given the limited capacity attendance due to Covid-19 and with an aim to reach out to a wider fan base, the Sunburn Festival in Goa will also be Live Streamed across the Sunburn Social Media handles including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to reach millions of fans around the world.

Fans can choose to attend the live 'Sunburn Festival' in Vagator or enjoy the foot-tapping music, vibrant visuals, SFX, breathtaking LED effects, and state-of-the-art AV broadcast into the comfort and safety of their homes around the world. 

