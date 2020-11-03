STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar records nearly 33 per cent polling till 1 pm; Nitish, Tejashwi cast votes

The lowest turnout so far has been reported from Darbhanga at 26.73 per cent, followed by Patna at 28 per cent. The estimated overall turnout at 1 pm is 32.82 per cent, the poll panel data said.

Published: 03rd November 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar elections 2020

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Nearly 33 per cent of the total 2.85 crore electors exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Tuesday in 94 constutiencies of Bihar during the second phase of assembly elections.

The highest poll percentage of 41.25 has been recorded in Muzaffarpur among the 17 districts, where the 94 seats are located, according to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, updated till 1 pm.

The lowest turnout so far has been reported from Darbhanga at 26.73 per cent, followed by Patna at 28 per cent. The estimated overall turnout at 1 pm is 32.82 per cent, the poll panel data said.

Vaishali district's Raghopur, from where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is contesting the elections in the second phase, has recorded 36.09 per cent votes in the first six hours, as per the EC data.

Hasanpur, from where Lalu Prasad''s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray, has recorded an estimated 38.83 per cent votes till 1 pm. Thirty one per cent voting was recorded in Parsa from where JDU''s Chandrika Roy, the father of Tej Pratap''s estranged wife Aishwarya, is contesting.

Prominent personalities including Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Mahagathbandhan''s CM face Tejashwi Yadav, and LJP chief Chirag Paswan have already cast their votes in respective polling booths.

Kumar did not speak to the media waiting outside the polling station, while Tejashwi said after casting the ballot that people are "angry" with the government and they will vote for education, health, irrigation and law and order.

Former CM and Lalu Prasad''s wife Rabri Devi said Bihar needed change.

Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour.

The process, however, will conclude early in Maoist-hit areas.

The Election Commission said voting will end at 4 pm in eight seats -- Gaura Bauram and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district, Minapur, Paroo and Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur, Alauli and Beldour in Khagaria, and Raghopur in Vaishali. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar assembly elections 2020 Bihar assembly polls 2020 Bihar elections second phase Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp