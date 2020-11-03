STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Border row: Sonowal govt seeks NIA probe into custodial death of Assam man in Mizoram

Assam’s Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said Sonowal was personally monitoring the situation and was in talks with the Central government to achieve a permanent solution.

Published: 03rd November 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya visiting the kin of the man who died in Mizoram. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has sought a probe by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) into the custodial death of a man from the Cachar district in Mizoram.

“Assam government has already recommended the NIA probe into the whole incident and border disputes. We are hoping for a permanent solution soon as Hon’ble CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal has taken up the matter in a top priority manner...” Assam’s Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who is camping in Cachar, tweeted on Tuesday.

He said Sonowal was personally monitoring the situation and was in talks with the Central government to achieve a permanent solution to the boundary dispute.

Intaz Ali (40) died under mysterious circumstances on Monday amidst a bitter border row between the two states. The Mizoram government claimed Ali was a drug peddler who died at a hospital. The Assam government claimed he was abducted by the miscreants from the inter-state border.

In a letter to the Assam government, the Mizoram government wrote that Ali, who was apprehended by the youth organisation “Young Mizo Association” for selling 420 mg of heroin at Vairengte in Mizoram and handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, was found dead on his hospital bed on Monday. He was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening for a medical check-up and subsequently admitted.

Meanwhile, Ali’s body was brought to Cachar on Tuesday. The last rites will be performed on Wednesday. After visiting the family, Suklabaidya assured that the persons involved in the “heinous crime” would not be spared.

At the instruction of Sonowal, Assam’s Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta are camping in Cachar. Mahanta asserted the Assam Police would not tolerate any act of injustice against “our land and our people”. Baruah insisted on the restoration of peace on the border.

The boundary dispute flared up last month when at least eight people from both sides were injured. Several houses and roadside shops near the border were also torched. Earlier, the Centre had held talks with both states towards restoring normalcy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam-Mizoram border row Assam Cachar district itnernal border Sarbananda Sonowal Mizoram
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp