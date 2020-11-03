STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bypolls: Advantage BJP in MP, test of Yogi’s popularity in UP

In Uttar Pradesh, the result of the seven assembly seats could potentially be seen as a mini-referendum on the performance of the three-and-a-half-year-old Yogi Adityanath government.

Published: 03rd November 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPATs as they leave for a station ahead of the UP by-elections in Amroha district | PTI

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/LUCKNOW: The November 3 by-elections to 35 seats in the Hindi heartland – 28 in Madhya Pradesh and seven in Uttar Pradesh – are crucial for the BJP as these will test the popularity of its two chief ministers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yogi Adiyanath.

In Madhya Pradesh, the real test is of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who led 22 of his loyalist MLAs to the BJP camp in March this year, throwing out the Kamal Nath-led Congress government and necessitating the by-elections.

As many as 17 seats lie in the Gwalior-Chambal region, considered Scindia’s stronghold. Out of the remaining 11 seats, two are in central MP, two in Bundelkhand region, four in Malwa region, two in Nimar and one in Mahakoshal region.

The BJP needs to win only nine seats to have a majority of its own in the 230-member MP Assembly. For the Congress, with 87 seats, the by-election victory would only mean a morale booster.The fate of 12 Madhya Pradesh ministers is at stake. Ten of them are Scindia loyalists.

As many as 23 ministers – all BJP candidates – had ended up as losers in the 2013 and 2018 assembly polls.The BJP is apprehensive of sabotage. Out of the 28 assembly by-polls, 25 have been necessitated by resignation of former Congress MLAs, while three fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs.

In Uttar Pradesh, the result of the seven assembly seats could potentially be seen as a mini-referendum on the performance of the three-and-a-half-year-old Yogi Adityanath government.

The seats where the by-elections are due are Ghatampur, Malhani, Bangarmau, Deoria Naugaon Sadat, Bulandshahr and Tundla. In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won six. Malhani in Jaunpur was the exception.

The BJP pressed into action its entire cadre with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holding back-to-back rallies across the seven constituencies. However, no prominent leader from the three main opposition parties — SP, BSP and Congress — participated in the by-poll campaign.

Analysts say the Samajwadi Party is banking on the consolidation of the Muslim votes, especially after BSP chief Mayawati last week declared she would support even the BJP to ensure the defeat of SP in Vidhan Parishad elections due in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
byelections Yogi government UP government MP government BJP congress
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp