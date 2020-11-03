STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Bengal, Odisha set for firecracker-less Kali Puja, Diwali

The weekly death rate, positivity rate and the infection rate have been descending in West Bengal, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Tuesday appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers during the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals in order to check air pollution which is hazardous for COVID-19 patients.

"With everybody's cooperation, we want to hold the Kali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers. The administration appeals to people to avoid firecrackers," Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

No procession will be allowed during the immersion of the Kali idols, he said after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard.

Bandyopadhyay said that Kali puja pandals should be open, following COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Puja committees should ensure that visitors wear masks, maintain physical distancing and hygiene," he said.

On a day the Centre said that West Bengal is one of the four states that have shown an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the past one month, the state government claimed that the situation is improving.

The weekly death rate, positivity rate and the infection rate have been descending in West Bengal, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Tuesday.

The top official, however, did not divulge any figure to buttress his point.

"Though people had come out on the streets to celebrate the Durga puja, the weekly death rate, positivity rate as well as the infection rate have been falling.

This has helped build our confidence, though we are aggressively working to develop the (health) infrastructure," he said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in New Delhi on Tuesday that Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal and Manipur have shown an increase in the number of coronavirus infections between October 3 and November 3.

In its bulletin on Monday, the health department had said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state was 3,81,608 after 3,957 fresh cases were reported, while the discharge rate was 88.59 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 7,000-mark to reach 7,013 on Tuesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of recoveries reached 3,42,133 after 4,058 people tested negative for the infection.

The bulletin said that 3,981 fresh positive cases reported from across the state pushed the tally to 3,85,589.

The number of active cases currently is 35,443, it said.

Since Monday, 44,176 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Odisha bans firecrackers

The Odisha government on Tuesday banned the sale and use of firecrackers across the state during the festive season to check air pollution which can aggravate health conditions of COVID-19 patients.

The period of the ban is from November 10 to 30, according to a government order.

The people of the state burst firecrackers on the occasion of Deepavali and Kartik Purnima, which fell on November 14 and 30 respectively this year.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy issued a direction to prohibit sale and use of firecrackers in all parts of the state from November 10 to 30.

"Any person found violating this order shall be punished under the provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws," the order said.

"Considering the potentially harmful consequences of burning of crackers amidst COVID-l9 pandemic situation and approaching winter, Government of Odisha, therefore, prohibits the sale and use of fire crackers from 10th to 30th of November,2020 in public interest," the chief secretary said.

Deepavali is the festival of lights and it may be celebrated in the traditional way by lighting of earthen lamps, candles and other traditional lighting materials.

Stating that the spread of COVID-19 pandemic has been controlled in Odisha to a significant extent, the order said that the people at large supported the government in controlling the situation.

Though the number of active cases has shown a dip in the state, the danger is still very much present, Tripathy said adding that COVID-19 resurfaced in some parts of the country and in the world forcing them to re-impose lockdowns and other extreme measures to contain the situation and further spread of the disease.

Tripathy also pointed out that the international experience shows that the coming winter season may see further spread of the pandemic.

It is generally observed that elderly people, children, persons with comorbidities and others develop respiratory problems during winter, he said.

This apart, the air pollution, higher concentration of Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) in the air aggravates the respiratory problems.

"It is a well-known fact that burning of the fire crackers releases copious amounts of harmful chemicals like nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, which have severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups," he said.

Such pollutants can further aggravate health conditions of COVID-19 positive persons besides persons staying in home isolation, he said.

The chief secretary also issued an instruction to the local administrations and police to take measures for the implementation of the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 firecrackers Kali Puja Diwali
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp