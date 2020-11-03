STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Damaged lock gate of Durgapur Barrage likely to be repaired soon: Official

Cranes have been deployed to pull the broken gate for initiating repair work and an effort to dry the river bed area near the damaged lock gate is on, he said.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is hopeful of repairing the damaged lock gate of the Durgapur Barrage by Wednesday, a senior official said.

Cranes have been deployed to pull the broken gate for initiating repair work and an effort to dry the river bed area near the damaged lock gate is on, he said.

"A lot has been achieved but it is not yet complete. If work commences by today evening, it is expected to be completed by tomorrow evening," Paschim Bardhaman District Magistrate Purnendu Maji told PTI.

Personnel of the irrigation department have been attempting alternative methods as the river bed area near the damaged lock gate was not dry enough for undertaking full- fledged repair work, sources said.

Meanwhile, drinking water is being supplied in the industrial township by water tankers, sources said.

Mayor of Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC) Dilip Kumar Agasty said that all the water tankers of the DMC have been pressed into service while the Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) and the Eastern Coalfields have diverted their tankers to mitigate the water woes of people.

The Durgapur Projects Ltd and the Damodar Valley Corporation have decided to regulate power generation due to water scarcity following damage to the lock gate, an official said.

On Saturday, the lock gate number 31 of Durgapur barrage suffered heavy damages and became nonfunctional.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durgapur Barrage
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp