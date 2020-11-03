Dynastic politics being defeated, democracy winning again in Bihar: PM Narendra Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Giving the thumbs-up to the people of Bihar for turning up for polling in huge numbers amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said dynastic politics is being defeated while democracy is winning again in the state.

At a rally in Bihar's Forbesganj on Tuesday, PM Modi also said, "Extortion and extortionists are being defeated but development is winning. Bihar is giving a clear cut message of victory to democracy with the people coming out for polling at a time when the world is battling COVID-19."

#WATCH | "The public cannot be fooled for long, look at what condition the public has put Congress party in... Today they do not even have a total of 100 MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha... people still punish them whenever there's a chance," says PM Narendra Modi #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/FXjH9RjvDm — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

Quoting details of the first and second phase trends, Modi said the NDA is heading towards forming the government again with a comfortable majority.

Taking an oblique potshot at the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "Now it has become clear that the people of Bihar have refused to allow the return of Jungle Raj and rejected the double-double Yuvraj (crowned princes)".

BIHAR ASSEMBLY POLLS| CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF VOTING

Lashing out at the NDA's adversaries, he said those who are siding and standing with the opposition are now looking at Bihar with greed but the people know who is committed for development of the state and who is committed for development of his family only.

Campaigning for the third phase of elections in Bihar's Seemanchal region, the PM said ahankar (ego/arrogance) has started losing its existence while hard work started winning once more.

"Today, hooliganism is losing in Bihar and those bringing back the rule of law are winning again," the PM said, targeting the RJD indirectly.

Recalling the days when elections in Bihar used to be marred by violence and electoral malpractices, Modi said there was a time when the poor were robbed of their votes.

"But now the people of the holy land of Bihar are determined to take the state to new heights of development, peace and prosperity in this new decade," he lauded, adding that the NDA has ensured the right to vote to the poor people in Bihar.

Reaffirming the commitment of the NDA, the PM highlighted the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" (with all for development to all with trust), adding that the alliance has been and will continue working for the people without any discrimination.

"All those whose only intention has been to grab power by spreading rumours and intimidating the people of Bihar have been exposed," he said, asking the people to vote for the NDA to save Bihar from being plundered again.