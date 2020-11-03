STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dynastic politics being defeated, democracy winning again in Bihar: PM Narendra Modi

Taking an oblique potshot at the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "Now it has become clear that the people of Bihar have...rejected the double-double Yuvraj"

Published: 03rd November 2020 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Araria district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Araria district (Photo| Twitter/ @BJP4India)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Giving the thumbs-up to the people of Bihar for turning up for polling in huge numbers amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said dynastic politics is being defeated while democracy is winning again in the state.

At a rally in Bihar's Forbesganj on Tuesday, PM Modi also said, "Extortion and extortionists are being defeated but development is winning. Bihar is giving a clear cut message of victory to democracy with the people coming out for polling at a time when the world is battling COVID-19."

Quoting details of the first and second phase trends, Modi said the NDA is heading towards forming the government again with a comfortable majority.

Taking an oblique potshot at the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and the Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "Now it has become clear that the people of Bihar have refused to allow the return of Jungle Raj and rejected the double-double Yuvraj (crowned princes)".

BIHAR ASSEMBLY POLLS| CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF VOTING

Lashing out at the NDA's adversaries, he said those who are siding and standing with the opposition are now looking at Bihar with greed but the people know who is committed for development of the state and who is committed for development of his family only.

Campaigning for the third phase of elections in Bihar's Seemanchal region, the PM said ahankar (ego/arrogance) has started losing its existence while hard work started winning once more.

"Today, hooliganism is losing in Bihar and those bringing back the rule of law are winning again," the PM said, targeting the RJD indirectly.

Recalling the days when elections in Bihar used to be marred by violence and electoral malpractices, Modi said there was a time when the poor were robbed of their votes.

"But now the people of the holy land of Bihar are determined to take the state to new heights of development, peace and prosperity in this new decade," he lauded, adding that the NDA has ensured the right to vote to the poor people in Bihar.

Reaffirming the commitment of the NDA, the PM highlighted the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" (with all for development to all with trust), adding that the alliance has been and will continue working for the people without any discrimination.

"All those whose only intention has been to grab power by spreading rumours and intimidating the people of Bihar have been exposed," he said, asking the people to vote for the NDA to save Bihar from being plundered again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar assembly polls NDA Bihar NDA
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp