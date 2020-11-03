Gen Naravane to break ice in strained ties with Nepal 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General MM Naravane’s visit to Nepal on November 5 could ease the tension between India and Nepal and is likely to set the stage for foreign secretary-level talks, sources said.

The talks were halted amid growing tensions following Nepal releasing a new political map which included the territories of Limipyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh as its own. Sources said if the Army chief’s trip goes as per plan, New Delhi will also push for the resumption of foreign-secretary level talks and also for a meeting of the joint technical-level boundary committee.

After heightened tensions, both New Delhi and Kathmandu have softened their stand in an attempt to reset ties. In an action seen as an attempt to release the tension, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli decided to stop the distribution of textbooks which had the new map. Oli, in a Cabinet reshuffle, also removed Ishwar Porkhrel from the defence minister’s post. Pokhrel was seen to be a staunch critic of India and is said to have been not to keen to host Naravane.

In another move, Oli, who has retained the defence ministry, approved the Indian Army chief’s visit to the Himalayan Nation and will meet him on November 5. Naravane will also be given the rank of Honorary General of the Nepalese Army during his visit.