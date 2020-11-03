STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gen Naravane to break ice in strained ties with Nepal 

Army Chief General MM Naravane’s visit to Nepal on November 5 could ease the tension between India and Nepal and is likely to set the stage for foreign secretary-level talks, sources said.

Published: 03rd November 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General MM Naravane’s visit to Nepal on November 5 could ease the tension between India and Nepal and is likely to set the stage for foreign secretary-level talks, sources said.

The talks were halted amid growing tensions following Nepal releasing a new political map which included the territories of Limipyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh as its own. Sources said if the Army chief’s trip goes as per plan, New Delhi will also push for the resumption of foreign-secretary level talks and also for a meeting of the joint technical-level boundary committee. 

After heightened tensions, both New Delhi and Kathmandu have softened their stand in an attempt to reset ties. In an action seen as an attempt to release the tension, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli decided to stop the distribution of textbooks which had the new map. Oli, in a Cabinet reshuffle, also removed Ishwar Porkhrel from the defence minister’s post. Pokhrel was seen to be a staunch critic of India and is said to have been not to keen to host Naravane.

In another move, Oli, who has retained the defence ministry, approved the Indian Army chief’s visit to the Himalayan Nation and will meet him on November 5. Naravane will also be given the rank of Honorary General of the Nepalese Army during his visit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal India-Nepal Relations MM Naravane Indian Army chief
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp