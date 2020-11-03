Implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, Bengal dissatisfactory: Jal Shakti Ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The performance of West Bengal and Rajasthan in implementing Jal Jeevan Mission was "dissatisfactory", the Centre said on Tuesday after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting with states to discuss the progress of the programme which aims to provide tap water connection to all rural household by 2024.

West Bengal, whose performance over the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission was termed "dismal" by the ministry last week, did not attend the meeting, the minister told reporters.

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb were present at the meeting.

"Our political commitments could be different but the enthusiasm the states have shown in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission is extraordinary," he said.

Shekhawat said Delhi has performed better and except for a few, almost all states were implementing the scheme at a fast pace.

"Jal Shakti Minister reviews the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission. Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Himachal and Bihar show promising signs; West Bengal and Rajasthan's performance dissatisfactory," the ministry said in a statement.

Shekhawat said grants to states whose performance was dissatisfactory would be withdrawn and distributed among states who were performing well.

"Goa has achieved 100 per cent target. Telangana and Puducherry are also moving fast towards achieving the 100 per cent target. Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh are moving at a particularly fast pace. Some states have assured to meet their targets by 2024, and some by 2022," he said.

At the same time some states have talked about achieving the first target by 2021, the minister noted.

In response to a question about Rajasthan, Shekhawat said the state has Rs 1,000 crore from the earlier allocation and Rs 6,000 from the current one yet to be utilised.

"Even after this, the state is far behind the average progress," he said.

He said the chief minister of Rajasthan had requested that due to the geographical conditions in the state, the ratio of the central and state government funding should be in 90:10.

"On the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission, it was made clear that only the northeast and Himalayan states would be allocated the budget in the ratio of 90:10," he said.

Taking a dig at the Rajasthan government, Shekhawat said,"The central funds provided through other budgets are not small, but it is a different matter that the Government of Rajasthan is not even able to spend these funds for its development works and keeps on demanding a separate budget."

Shekhawat hails from the Rajasthan.

The Congress had earlier alleged that Shekhawat had tried to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot government, a charge the Union minister has vehemently denied.

Regarding the status of Jal Jeevan Mission in West Bengal, the minister said no representative of the state government was present during the meeting.

Last week, the Jal Shakti Ministry, after reviewing the performance of the implementation of the initiative in West Bengal said the state has shown "dismal performance" by providing only 2.2 lakh tap water connections to rural households against a target of 55.58 lakh in 2020-21.

Expressing concern, the Jal Shakti Ministry said 10 districts of the state are gripped by Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, affecting 42.96 lakh households, out of which only 2.34 lakh households (5.4 per cent) have been provided with tap connections.

Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh lag behind but both have assured of better performance, he said.

Uttar Pradesh plans to achieve the target of providing tap water connections to rural households by 2022.

"The representative of the UP government has committed to complete this year's target and also all incomplete projects of the previous years by December 15," the minister noted.

Shekhawat said since the mission was launched in August last year, 2.55 crore households have been provided tap water connections.

"Despite the pandemic, states have performed well," he said.

The minister said the 15th Finance Commission has allocated Rs 30,375 crore as 'tied grant' in 2020-21 for critical sectors like the supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

Rural local bodies were being urged to utilise the grant on water and sanitation activities in villages, he said.

The total mission outlay was Rs 3.6 lakh crore, of which the central share was 2.08 lakh crore.