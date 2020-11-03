STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian troops begin rotational duty hours in eastern Ladakh

Managing the supply lines and winter clothing were the key challenges in eastern Ladakh, initially.

Published: 03rd November 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian army soldier gestures towards the photographer as his convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army soldiers manning the stand-off frontline in eastern Ladakh have started their rotational duty hours to optimise operational deployment.“A portion of troops is rotated with the next lot which has completed its training and acclimatisation right before the forward troops. We are following 90-day cycle which includes the travelling time up and down,” said an Army officer

The condition in eastern Ladakh has unique challenges. The Siachen area has the maximum possibility of avalanches. In eastern Ladakh, however, the biggest challenge is high-speed cold winds. The weather conditions have started worsening with temperatures dipping to minus 20 degree Celsius. “The faster the wind, the colder and more difficult it becomes,” said the Army officer.

Doctors have been kept on standby to cater to the immediate requirements. “The Siachen logistics machinery is in existence since 1984 and we have drawn our lessons about the supply of rations, ammunition and procurement of special high-altitude clothing,” said an Army source.

Managing the supply lines and winter clothing were the key challenges in eastern Ladakh, initially. “It has been sorted out with time as 15,000 Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment have been procured from the United States”.

Besides, each operational point has been stocked extra for at least a week’s requirement and logistics bases have been raised in such a manner that the maximum rotation time for every requirement is not more than 24 hours, said the Army officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ladakh Ladakh standoff Indian Army India-China standoff Siachen
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp