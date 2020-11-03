STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh standoff: Eighth round of Sino-India Corps Commander-level talks likely this week

There was no breakthrough on the disengagement of troops from the friction points in eastern Ladakh during the seventh round of military talks on October 12.

Published: 03rd November 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:23 AM

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China at Manali-Leh highway Wednesday Sept. 30 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The next meeting of the Corps Commanders of India and China to alleviate tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh is expected to the held this week.

As senior Army Officer confirmed, "The Chinese have confirmed to hold the 8th Corps Commander level talks and the likely date is Friday, November 8."

This will be the first independent meeting of Lt Gen PGK Menin, the new Leh Based 14 Corps commander since he assumed charge from Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

China has confirmed to the last round of talks was held on October 12th in which the two sides discussed a number of measures for deescalation and disengagement by both sides in the eastern Ladakh sector.

The armies of the two country are locked in standoff along the LAC since the first week of May month this year.

Since then both the sides have amassed more than 40,000 troops each, armed with Artillery, Armoured and Missiles.

The Chinese had positioned their troops in standoff mode at Finger 4 (Northbank of Pangong Tso), Hotspring-Gogra, Galwan and Depsang.

Indian Army on August 29-30 repositioned its troops and occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in those areas including at the Finger 4 and Spanggur Gap on the south bank of Pangong Tso.

The Chinese have been adamant that India withdraws first from the south bank of Pangong Tso but India has made it clear that there will be simultaneous disengagement from all the friction points.

