STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Our battle is for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special position: Mehbooba Mufti

In August last year, the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into union territories.

Published: 03rd November 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she would go to any extent to safeguard the future of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by striving for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

"We have lived our lives. Now we have to think about the youth and their children. We can go to any extent to safeguard the future of our youth," Mehbooba told reporters after a convention organised by the PDP's youth wing here.

The former chief minister said while her party had battled against alleged excesses committed by the task force of police and surrendered militants in the past, it would now focus on the restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have fought battles against (alleged excesses of) special task force (of Police) and surrendered militants. Our present battle is for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special position and resolution of the Kashmir issue. The youth are with me in this battle. Their support has encouraged me," she said.

Mehbooba said it has been her party's stand that Jammu and Kashmir should not be a cause of confrontation but a bridge between India and its neighbours.

"It was dream of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed that Jammu and Kashmir should be a bridge between India and its neighbours. The Centre will finally have to follow this principle," she added.

Asked if the atmosphere was conducive for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba said, "Election is not a priority for me".

In August last year, the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into union territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp