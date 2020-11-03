Raipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budha Talab-Vivekanand Sarovar in Raipur is ready with a new visual treat for tourists.

Published: 03rd November 2020 03:19 AM

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

New tourist attraction in Raipur 
Budha Talab-Vivekanand Sarovar in Raipur is ready with a new visual treat for tourists. A huge fountain adds beauty to the  lake spread across 87 acre area. Besides a children park and an open gym, the pond has a floating deck, a musical fountain, a laser show, boating facility and an enthralling tunnel jet fountainhead with the magnificent entrance. The concept  inaugurated on Chhattisgarh’s 20th anniversary was done under the smart city project. A statue of Swami Vivekananda equally remains a key tourist attraction.

Untapped potential in aluminium industry
India’s consumption pattern of aluminium continues to be very low at 2.5 kg per capita against the global average of 11 kg per capita. Aluminium being infinitely recyclable is referred as a green metal.  If 
the consumption growth is moved up, it would be critical for India’s industrial vision on achieving 25 per cent of the GDP from manufacturing by 2022, affirmed Abhijit Pati, CEO, Chhattisgarh-based Balco during the International Conference on Non-Ferrous Metals. The classification of aluminium as core industry been recommended by the NITI Aayog and ministry of mines, he added. The aluminium industry is said to have generated around 8 lakh jobs. 

Railway approves new grade of rails
Indian Railways approved a new grade of rails— 60E1 1175 Heat Treated (HT) — developed in Chhattisgarh for high-speed and high-axle load applications. Produced by JSPL at its Raigarh rail mill, the firm has also got compliance assent by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Having embarked upon upgrading the track system to carry heavy-axle load at a speed of up to 200 km/hr, the Railways has projected the requirement of 1.8 lakh tonne new grade of such rails per annum. Earlier, all speciality rails were being imported in the country, JSPL officials said. 

Ethanol production from paddy
After the Centre’s permission to produce bio-ethanol from paddy with the price being fixed at `54.87 per litre, the Chhattisgarh government will set up ethanol plants. CM Bhupesh Baghel sought an amendment to the Centre’s recent decision so that  Chhattisgarh can utilise its surplus paddy stock. The ethanol plants will use paddy and sugarcane as raw materials. Last year, the state had suggested the Centre to set up ethanol units using paddy husk for tackling the problem of stubble burning.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

