STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan constable kills herself over marital discord

The incident took place in Police Line area late Monday night and no suicide note was recovered from the room of the constable, police said.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image

By PTI

KOTA: A 22-year-old police constable allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at government quarters in Rajasthan's Baran district due to troubled relationship with her husband, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Police Line area late Monday night and no suicide note was recovered from the room of the constable, police said.

A case of abetment of suicide was lodged against the husband based on the complaint filed by the constable's father, they said.

Raveena Sahariya, a resident of Janakpur village, was posted as a constable in Police Line, said Mangilal Yadav, the Circle Inspector (CI) at Baran City police station.

The constable was married to Rajkaran Sahariya, a resident of Sodala village of the district, around one-and-half-years ago but she was not satisfied with relationship and was living separately, the CI said.

The constable's father accused Rajkaran Sahariya of harassing her and forcing her to take the extreme step, Yadav said.

He said the husband of the constable was booked under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide).

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Tuesday morning, the CI said, adding the matter is under investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide constable
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp