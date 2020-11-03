STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh alleges irregularities in functioning of Kamla Nehru Society

Late Congress leader and former Union minister Sheila Kaul was the chairperson of the society for a long time.

Published: 03rd November 2020 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Aditi Singh

Rahul Gandhi and Aditi Singh (Photo | Aditi Singh Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Rebel Congress legislator Aditi Singh has written to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh Police alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Kamla Nehru Education Society led by senior Congress leaders.

In the letter sent on Monday, Singh has alleged that the Kamla Nehru Society in Rae Bareli was not working in a "satisfactory manner" and in the interest of people over the past few years and alleged that there have been many irregularities in its functioning.

"It seems that the Kamla Nehru Education Society is a fraud society going by the irregularities of its financial activities," reads the letter addressed to the Director General of EOW requesting action into the matter.

Late Congress leader and former Union minister Sheila Kaul was the chairperson of the society for a long time and according to the papers submitted by Singh with the letter, former Union minister Salmam Khurshid is also member of the managing committee of the society.

In a tweet, the rebel Congress MLA from from Rae Bareli (Sadar) confirmed writing to the EOW.

She alleged that it is unfortunate that senior Congress leaders raise questions on the PM-CARES fund but pay no attention over the transparency and accountability of the society.

The Congress targeted Singh over the letter and sai if she has "so much problem with the party why is she not quitting it".

"Aditi Singh is conspiring to defame the society on the instigation of BJP. If she has so much problem with the Congress, why is she not quitting the party," media convenor of Uttar Pradesh Congress Lalan Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Singh Economic Offences Wing Kamla Nehru Education Society Congress
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp