Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh alleges irregularities in functioning of Kamla Nehru Society

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Rebel Congress legislator Aditi Singh has written to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Uttar Pradesh Police alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Kamla Nehru Education Society led by senior Congress leaders.

In the letter sent on Monday, Singh has alleged that the Kamla Nehru Society in Rae Bareli was not working in a "satisfactory manner" and in the interest of people over the past few years and alleged that there have been many irregularities in its functioning.

"It seems that the Kamla Nehru Education Society is a fraud society going by the irregularities of its financial activities," reads the letter addressed to the Director General of EOW requesting action into the matter.

Late Congress leader and former Union minister Sheila Kaul was the chairperson of the society for a long time and according to the papers submitted by Singh with the letter, former Union minister Salmam Khurshid is also member of the managing committee of the society.

In a tweet, the rebel Congress MLA from from Rae Bareli (Sadar) confirmed writing to the EOW.

She alleged that it is unfortunate that senior Congress leaders raise questions on the PM-CARES fund but pay no attention over the transparency and accountability of the society.

The Congress targeted Singh over the letter and sai if she has "so much problem with the party why is she not quitting it".

"Aditi Singh is conspiring to defame the society on the instigation of BJP. If she has so much problem with the Congress, why is she not quitting the party," media convenor of Uttar Pradesh Congress Lalan Kumar said.